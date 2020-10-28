Youngstown group unveils mural recognizing former Brooklyn Dodger George Shuba

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A project aiming to ease racial tension was unveiled in Youngstown.

The Rocky Ridge Neighbors revealed the George Shuba Mural Wednesday morning at the corner of Fernwood and Mahoning avenues.

It faces the street Shuba where grew up with his family.

The mural highlights his life as a former Brooklyn Dodger and the “Handshake of the Century” with Jackie Robinson.

It was the first time in professional baseball, a white player, shook a black player’s hand.

“One of the pictures on this, it shows George swinging at this string hanging in the basement, and hour upon hour, he would repeat, repeat, repeat, and he grew into the man and created a great family that we know today,” said organizer John Slanina.

The group also donated $1,000 to the Robinson-Shuba Statue project.

It will be dedicated on the 75th anniversary of the handshake, next April.

The statue will be near the amphitheatre in downtown Youngstown.

