YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large group of people gathered outside of the Mahoning County Courthouse Saturday afternoon for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally.

There, Valley residents demanded access to abortion care and reproductive justice.

Signs read “My body my choice” and “Abortion is a human right.”

The rally featured speakers of diverse perspectives and lived experiences from across the Valley. They discussed their opinions on the disastrous consequences if federal right to abortion is reversed.

Some attendees have lived through challenges to accessing abortion care before Roe vs. Wade — others were young people who have built their futures around full access to reproductive choice.

“This is not just about abortion, it’s about women’s rights — to have the right to choose if you want to vote, if you want to go to church or whatever you want to do — it’s our right to choose for ourselves,” said activist Lois Faler.

The rally was organized by Steel Valley Reproductive Justice Coalition.