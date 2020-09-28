Youngstown group rallies against racial injustice downtown

T.R.U.T.H is a group in Youngstown whose goal is to push and educate the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small group was holding up signs rally against racial injustices in downtown Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

T.R.U.T.H is a group in Youngstown whose goal is to push and educate the community.

On Sunday, the group stood outside the Mahoning County Courthouse to bring awareness to the injustices faced in the Black Community following the verdict on the case of Breonna Taylor.

“Even though that happened in Louisville, Warren had their own issues with Matt Burroughs, so even though they tried to depict it as a distant issue, it’s an issue that also happened locally here. It may not happen as often, but because it happened once, we’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Onifade Carter, coordinator for the event.

Although the team had an agenda, they didn’t have the crowds most rallies would have, but Onifade says it’s not always about the numbers but about the information being put out.

“You don’t necessarily need to have the people’s undivided attention, but let them know that there are people out here that feel and think and believe the same way they do is a little bit of encouragement to the community,” Onifade said.

Dion Williams, a member of T.R.U.T.H, says after hearing the verdict of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder, it left him feeling numb and hopeless.

“You know, the wall got more justice than she did. That’s not fair to her, her family or anyone else in that situation,” Williams said.

Although all cops aren’t bad cops, Laquetta Carter says as a woman in Youngstown, she doesn’t feel safe calling the police.

“I don’t call the police for anything unless I really, really have to. I don’t feel safe when they pull me over. I feel like I can be a Black man in the car. They will do the same thing they would do to my husband to me,” Laquetta said.

It seems there is no clear answer as to what it will take to solve the injustice people are facing today.

The members of T.R.U.T.H believe things will change when the environment changes.

