YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local group got together Tuesday evening to walk through a South Side neighborhood and pray for peace in the community.

“Now Youngstown” holds community block parties throughout the summer. One week before each block party, they go to the area where the block party will be held, let the residents know about it and also pray for the community.

“We go all around the city to some of the hot spots where there’s crime and just a lot of negativity and we want to bring the light, we want to bring joy and most importantly, preach the message of peace in our community,” said Cornell Jordan, Now Youngstown leadership and pastor at Metro Assembly of God.

On Tuesday, they were near Homestead Park. The group walked up and down the streets praying and leaving flyers at homes. Next Tuesday, they will hold the block party at Homestead Park.

“Free food, bounce houses, live entertainment and so on and so forth. It’s just like a carnival atmosphere, and we do it all over the city,” Jordan said.

Jordan says the block party starts at 6 p.m. and everyone in the community is welcome to come out.