Youngstown group opposing HB 70 gains support from officials around Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local group opposing the state takeover of the Youngstown City School District received support from people outside the city Monday night.

A state representative from Lorain, a school board member from Canton and a high ranking official with the state teachers union all spoke at a public forum saying they not only oppose the state takeover, but also the lack of urgency to change it.

“We handed the Republicans something we thought they would accept,” said State Rep. Joe Miller (D) Lorain.

Miller sponsored House Bill 154 to eliminate academic distress commissions and CEOs from failing school districts in Ohio, like Youngstown’s.

On Monday, before 65 people at New Bethel Baptist Church, he blamed Ohio’s report card system for creating House Bill 70 and the state takeover of the Youngstown Schools.

“And they said, ‘We’re going to define your success based on the wealthy, affluent communities who do not struggle with those things,'” Miller said.

HB 154 has passed the House but failed to get out of committee in the Senate. Miller says it’s because some people are not yet ready to give up on HB 70.

“Folks, they want you in that prison. You are the social experiment, that’s the sad part. You’re being experimented on,” Miller said.

“We don’t need takeovers, we don’t need ADCs, we don’t need subversion of Democracy itself,” said Mark Hill.

Hill is secretary-treasurer of the Ohio Education Association, which is also opposed to HB 70.

“It’s based on a misguided notion that some strongman or czar can come in with no check or balance on their power and unilaterally make decisions because, hey, we know best,” Hill said.

“But this is still the right fight for us,” said Canton School Board Vice President Eric Resnick.

With a D on this year’s report card, Resnick avoided a state takeover.

Canton has filed a brief with the Ohio Supreme Court against state takeovers.

Resnick also testified before the Senate Education Committee, looking to overturn HB 70.

“The problem was the senators. Many of them, many of them who are holding the power, really didn’t seem to care,” Resnick said.

Both Miller and Hill said any law coming from Columbus must include the teachers’ right to collective bargaining and the elimination of state takeovers of school districts.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments over the constitutionality of HB 70.