Youngstown group creates Stay at Home Challenge with incentives for participation

It is a way to make the stay at home order fun and encouraging for kids in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and the City of Youngstown have created a Stay at Home Challenge for kids in the area.

“We know this is different for them. They’ve lost the connection to a lot of their friends and activities so we just wanted to do something fun and uplifting,” said Guy Burney, of C.I.R.V.

Each week, for three weeks, there will be a different challenge for kids to do at home. They will record it then submit a video for a chance to win prizes.

“For the first week, which we’re in right now, is a week we’re doing TikTok, which is very popular right now,” he said.

The second week is poetry week where the kids will create poems about non-violence. The third week will be for kids to create songs about positive vibes.

Burney says this is a way to make the stay at home order fun and encouraging for kids in the area.

Each week there will be a grand prize winner who will get $100. Smaller gift cards will also be given out.

Anyone who would like to upload a video can do so by clicking this link.