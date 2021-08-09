Youngstown grandfather sentenced, apologizes in killing of grandson’s father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused in a 2017 shooting in Youngstown was sentenced Monday.

Louis Littlejohn was sentenced to nine years in prison but has already served over four years.

Littlejohn was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Charles Pargo.

Jurors found that Littlejohn acted in a fit of rage when he shot Pargo in a home on Belden Avenue as Pargo was holding his 3-week-old son, who is also Littlejohn’s grandson.

In court Monday, Littlejohn apologized for his actions.

“I wish the Pargo family was here so I could once again apologize to them. It’s no consolation to apologize for the life that I took of their loved one, and I’m deeply sorry, deeply sorry,” Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn was given credit for time served. He has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested just after Pargo was killed.

Investigators say Littlejohn waited for police to clear a domestic disturbance call at the Belden Avenue home he owns before running inside and shooting Pargo four times in the back.