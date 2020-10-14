Youngstown Goodwill plans virtual jewelry sale, charity auction

Goodwill has been hosting the fundraiser at Stambaugh Auditorium for 26 years but this year, it'll be on eBay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Area Goodwill is inviting the community to take part in the Gems Jewelry Sale and Charity Auction on its eBay store this week.

Goodwill has been hosting the fundraiser at Stambaugh Auditorium for 26 years. The in-person event was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the continued support the community has shown us as we adjust to the present times,” said Mark Goloja, Youngstown Goodwill CEO. “The eBay auction will serve as a great virtual alternative to bring patrons together and we hope the public will join us as we transition this year’s fundraiser.”

The eBay auction will start Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 23.

It will feature jewelry and other items that would have been available during the March event. These include designer purses, vintage jewelry, gift cards and more.

The auction is open to the public, but you need a free eBay account to participate.

For more information, visit goodwillyoungstown.org/gemsebay.

