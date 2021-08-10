Youngstown Goodwill holding book giveaway for teachers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Goodwill is donating children’s books to local teachers, helping them get a head start on going back to school.

Books are being distributed in the Goodwill Industries building behind the store on Belmont Avenue.

There is a wide selection of books to choose from.

Teachers can take up to 20 books for free.

The books were all donated by people in the community. Goodwill is happy to put the community’s support back into local teachers.

“Everyone’s working really hard to get ready for the upcoming school year, so we wanted to do something positive to give back to the community. We wanted to show our support for teachers and we also wanted to provide books for the children in the classroom,” said Alyssa Italiano, director of marketing and business services.

The book giveaway is happening weekdays through August 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teachers must show a valid form of teacher identification to receive the books.