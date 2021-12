YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City Health District is giving away 4,000 COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the Covelli Centre on 229 East Front Street.

There is a limit of four tests per car and tests will be given to the first 1,000 cars.

Incoming traffic must enter on Front Street via the Market Street bridge. No cars will be permitted to enter on Front Street from the South Avenue bridge.