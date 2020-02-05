Youngstown girl chosen to attend Stanford Law summer program

Nyla Hobard received an unexpected letter from Stanford Law School offering her an opportunity she never even dreamed of

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Rayen Early College student Nyla Hobard is achieving much success at just 16 years old.

Nyla received an unexpected letter from Stanford Law School offering her an opportunity she never even dreamed of.

“It’s an intensive law program. It’s with the top professors at Stanford and they’re gonna help us to become a lawyer,” she said.

Nyla’s goal is to become an attorney. She said it started when she used to get bullied when she was younger.

“I didn’t know how to stand up for myself. But as I overcame that, I noticed I always wanted to help other people have a voice. I always wanted to be that voice for somebody who was either struggling in life maybe, possibly being bullied,” she said.

Now, this summer, she will spend 10 days in San Francisco at Stanford Law School learning from some of the best professors there.

Nyla was picked because of her academic greatness. Her mother said they were surprised when they received the letter because they didn’t even apply for it.

“I’m thinking, like, is this real? This can’t be real, we didn’t apply for these things, you know? But it was just amazing, you know, it was just an amazing moment that we will never forget,” said Nyla’s mom, Ty Hobard.

The program consists of 10 days of workshops, guest speakers and even a mock trial.

Nyla still has to raise some money to be able to attend the program, about $4,000. Her mom said they will work to raise the money because this program is important for her.

“It was amazing to see how the community truly, truly supported her and is continuing to support her. So, I wanna thank the community, however, I always say it takes a village. If the community truly wants to help Nyla, anything — you know, $5, $10, $1, it doesn’t matter — would help her meet this goal and meet her dreams,” Ty said.

“Honestly, this is a great opportunity for me. Especially coming out of my small community, Youngstown. I just feel… I’m very honored and I’m very blessed,” Nyla said.