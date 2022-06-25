YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sun was shining on Saturday at Spring Commons Park outside of the B&O station in Youngstown — the perfect day to celebrate Health Community Activity Day.

“One of the reasons we hosted this here is because the relatively new bike trail on Mahoning Avenue is adjacent, there’s going to be more bike lanes in the downtown area once the SMART2 project is finished and with the river development that’s going to be happening this will be a kayak-hosting site,” said Adam Lee with Youngstown Cityscape.

Organizers said they hope the event encourages curiosity and connection in the community and brings opportunities for physical activity into neighborhoods and public spaces.

“We really want to highlight all the different things you can do in Youngstown, the amazing history, the train station is one of the most beautiful architectural examples in the whole region of a historic train station,” Lee said.

By showing the community all the beautiful nature spots the area has to offer, organizers hope it’ll encourage them them to begin or continue leading a healthy lifestyle.

Mercy Health provided blood pressure checks and healthy eating demonstrations and people were also able to try out Zumba and bike rides.

“Inviting people to try new things and they might like it, and make bike riding or the recipe they tasted during the cooking demonstration part of their regular routine,” said Sarah Lowry with Healthy Community Partnership.

Youngstown’s 226th birthday was celebrated a few days early — it’s official anniversary is June 27, 1796 and Bill Lawson with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society says the city’s impact is very large.

“This is the first permanent settlement in what’s now the Mahoning Valley,” Lawson said.