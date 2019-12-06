Youngstown gears up for tree lighting, parade and holiday flea

The finishing touches are being put on downtown Youngstown in anticipation of all the holiday activities happening Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The finishing touches are being put on downtown Youngstown in anticipation of all the holiday activities happening Friday.

Crews were busy Thursday decorating the downtown area and plans are underway to usher in hundreds of people to watch the annual tree lighting and parade Friday evening.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. The route begins on East Federal Street, near Commerce Street, and finishes on West Federal Street at Central Square.

The tree lighting takes place immediately following the parade.

WHERE TO PARK

This year’s Grand Marshall is Dr. Lou Zona from the Butler Institute of American Art.

It’s also day two of Youngstown Flea’s holiday market at the DeYor Performing arts Center.

The market is dedicated to local & regional vendors of the arts/artists, antique and repurposed furniture, vintage clothing, and collectibles, jewelry, candles, reclaimed metals/wood, apparel, food/drink, farmers & produce.

The market opens on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

