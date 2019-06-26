Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre updates chair policy

Traditional collapsible lawn chairs are now allowed as long as they're no higher than 16" off the ground

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is changing its policy regarding chairs in the lawn sections, allowing concert-goers to use more traditional chairs.

You’re now allowed to bring traditional collapsible lawn chairs as long as they’re no higher than 16″ off the ground with a back no higher than 36″ for both community and national concerts.

Previously, the amphitheater only permitted lawn chairs that were 9″ or lower.

No plastic, wooden or folding chairs or any other style of chair will be permitted.

Bags and the cases that these chairs come in will not be permitted into the facility. No tents or obstructive canopies or umbrellas will be allowed into the facility.

All chairs will be inspected by security.

You can also rent a chair for $5.

According to JAC Management, the policy may change again in the future.

Eric Ryan, with JAC, released the following statement about the policy: