YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first summer concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre opened Friday night.

The Summer 90s R&B Fest kicks off at 7 p.m. Artists Blackstreet and Case and Adina Howard will perform.

Local Youngstown artist Blaq Rose and his son will open the show.

“We are very excited. It’s going to be an amazing time. I want everyone to bring all their energy that they can, and we are representing Youngstown,” Rose said before the show.