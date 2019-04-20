Youngstown forum seeks to bring awareness to domestic violence Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Community leaders and survivors gathered to speak out against domestic violence.

An open forum was held Saturday morning at the Youngstown State University Community Room at the Covelli Centre.

It was put on by "4 Purple We Stand," an organization that is bringing awareness to domestic violence.

Survivors shared their stories and spoke about breaking the silence barrier.

"It is an issue in our city, and I wanted to be the person to bring it to the forefront and see what we can do to help women or men that are in need so no one will suffer in silence," said Deondrea Watkins, of 4 Purple We Stand.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says on a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

The presence of a gun increases the risk of homicide by 500% while intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes, according to the coalition.

If you're a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at www.thehotline.org.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline says 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States.