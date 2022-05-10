YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church on Youngstown’s South Side is trying to make sure no one goes hungry.

Faith Fellowship Church of God has a free food distribution twice a week. It’s part of a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Depending on family size, people can pick up enough items for three days or five. This includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Organizer Melissa Turner said there are a lot of people who don’t qualify for benefits but still need meals.

“We are struggling with hunger. We’re struggling with poverty. This is something that is free for the community to use,” said Turner said.

You can pick up food on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Donations can be made directly to the church. Items such as toiletries, baby formula, feminine products and clothing are all welcome as well.