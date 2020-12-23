Youngstown food giveaway provides hundreds of families with meals

Families with children were also given presents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of families drove away with food Wednesday after Gleaner’s Christmas food giveaway in Youngstown.

Volunteers loaded hundreds of cars Wednesday morning with food. Families with children were also given presents.

Two of Santa’s helpers said it felt good to give back to the community.

“It makes me feel good in a lot of different ways, but I’m excited to do it because there’s a lot of stuff going on, so I’ve been passing out bags and stuff of different food,” said volunteer Molly Kennedy, age 9.

“Even if you only get like a couple toys for Christmas, as long as it makes them really happy, then that’s going to be the best gift,” she added.

According to Gleaner’s, they had 283 people signed up before the event but were able to help

even more families throughout the day.