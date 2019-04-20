Youngstown Flea kicks off its fourth year with outdoor market Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Flea kicked off its fourth year of the popular outdoor market on Saturday.

Vendors had the opportunity to sell products like clothing, food, pottery and collectables.

The Youngstown Flea aims to spur the local economy within the community. Organizers call it the "Market for Makers."

"It's a little bit of everything, whether it's crafts or food or clothing or candles. It's amazing that everybody locally is getting their creative juices going and starting their own business, and it's just been great," said Vendor Jovan Gonzalez.

The "Market for Makers" happens once a month from April to October next to the Covelli Centre.