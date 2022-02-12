YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The seventh season of the Youngstown Flea is in full swing.

Saturday was the first day of its new season bringing together local small businesses and craftmakers.

This season’s theme is “Strong and Sustainable” and recognizes what everyone has dealt with since the pandemic began two years ago.

Saturday’s flea honored Valentines Day.

“Each of these vendors, they’ve spent days and weeks and months preparing products — handmade — for folks from the community to come shop, right near the Valentines holday,” said Youngstown Flea founder Derrick McDowell.

“I like because it doesn’t just offer you the money like the business but it also offers you the community and the followers. They feel more comfortable, they feel like the environment is like a family,” said vendor Torkwase Johnson.

The next flea is scheduled for March 12.