Youngstown Flea invites community for first spring market at new location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– The Youngstown Flea is back for it sixth season starting April 10.

Organizers are getting ready for their first indoor and outdoor market at their new home.

They are also excited to dive into their new space and welcome the community back.

Dozens of vendors will have a variety of goods and clothing, along with yoga out on the lawn to start the day.

Founder of Youngstown Flea, Derrick McDowell, says you can find just about anything at the Flea.

“Vintage clothing, new apparel, jewelry handmade, candles, all types of home goods and decor, antiques, food trucks and sweets,” McDowell said. “All kinds of things that you just can’t find anywhere else.”

McDowell invites everyone to come out and shop local April 10.

The Flea begins at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s free to get in and pet friendly.