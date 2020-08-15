Youngstown Flea goes on as planned, hosts more than 50 vendors

Youngstown Flea was forced to cancel their first couple of markets this season due to the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 has changed or canceled many traditions this summer, but the Youngstown Flea Market was still able to go on as planned.

On Saturday, people could stop by one of more than 50 vendors who set up shop.

Eventually, organizers were able to make adjustments that complied with state and local health regulations.

Founder Derrick McDowell says he’s grateful they were able to bring people and businesses back this season.

“When they see a local vendor and they see the opportunity to safely come support them, it’s a breath of fresh air for us to be able to do that and have a good time while doing it, knowing that this could potentially help someone on the other side of this pandemic,” McDowell said.

Youngstown Flea’s next market is scheduled for September 12.

The last outdoor market of the season is planned for October 3.