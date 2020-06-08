Youngstown Flea announces their first flea of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Flea announced that they will be holding their first flea of the season.

It will be on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They said they couldn’t be more excited to be back and that they are aware of the challenges and safety precautions necessary to make their return amazing.

In order to keep everyone safe, Youngstown Flea announced some rules.

Guest Rules

All guest must maintain a social distance requirement of 6 feet at all times.

All guest are strongly encouraged to wear masks/face covering while at the market

Please do NOT visit the market if you are sick.

Please wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

Please use a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough and/or sneeze and discard of the tissue properly. Wash your hands.

Follow all posted signage around the market.

Vendor Rules

All vendors and vendor employees must maintain a social distance requirement of 6 feet at all times.

All vendors and vendor employees must wear a face mask at all times.

All vendors and vendor employees must stay within the designated selling area at all times.

No cutting or sampling of any produce items.

Please do not come to the market if you are sick.

Please wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

They also said that they will continue their enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the market.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced.

For more information and the Youngstown Flea’s FAQ about their reopening, visit their website.