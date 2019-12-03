Youngstown firefighters union to give away coats to city school kids

Funds for the coats were provided by a September fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312 will be giving away coats this week to 350 students in the city school district.

The giveaway will take place Wednesday and continue until Friday, encompassing seven elementary schools and the Rayen Early College, with firefighters visiting each school to distribute the coats.

A September fundraiser in collaboration with the Struthers AMVETS post provided the funds for the coats. City school district Chief Academic Officer Christine Sawicki and Parent Pathways Chief of Family Engagement Linda Hoey were able to determine which students were in need of a coat.

Schools to be visited are Volney Rogers, Wilson, McGuffey Holmes, MLK, Williamson, Kirkmere, Paul C. Bunn and the Rayen Early College.

Lt. Courtney Kelly said she too often, she notices children walking to school or playing outside without warm clothing. She said the union wants to make sure all kids are warm during the winter.

“We firefighters, not only want to keep these children safe and warm, we also want to let them know that we care about them,” Kelly said.