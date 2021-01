YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters were able to save a home after a bathroom caught fire.

Crews were called about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 400 block of West Midlothian Boulevard.

They say the homeowner accidentally caught a second-floor bathroom on fire while trying to remove adhesive with a heating element.

Crews were able to attack the fire quickly and stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported.