Youngstown firefighters investigating suspicious fire after second rekindle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire Sunday morning on Princeton Avenue.

That house is located between Oakhill Avenue and Market Street.

They say flames were put out on the second and third floors around midnight.

Firefighters were called again to the house around 2 a.m. when flames rekindled.

They say they're investigating it suspicious because the house is considered vacant but an investigation is underway.

