Youngstown firefighters: Home breaks out in flames, investigating for arson Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A witness called police early Sunday morning for what he says is a large house fire.

He says he saw the fire from far away and he was driving through the area when he stopped to call 9-11.

He says the department took about three minutes to get to the fire on the 600 block of St. Louis Ave. around 5:30 a.m.

EMS, firefighters, and police officers reported to the home.

Firefighters say they busted down the front door to battle the flames and when they went upstairs the entire floor was charred.

They had to climb to the roof to battle the flames.

The home is badly damaged -- they say the bathtub fell through the second floor and some of the roof fell onto the car in the driveway.

Firefighters say someone lives in the home but have not released any names.

They also say there may have been another person in the home.

Eyewitnesses told our news team a man -- who was burnt -- was taken out of the home by EMS.

They said EMS performed chest compressions on him before taking him to the hospital.

Over an hour later -- firefighters say they are still working to put out the flames.

An arson investigator is investigating the fire.

Stick with WKBN as we gather more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.