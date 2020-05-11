Youngstown firefighters help man who was pinned by fallen tree

Firefighters had to cut part of a chain-link fence to get to the man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called after a man clearing trees next to a Youngstown business was pinned against a barrier.

Crews were called to the 900 block of High Street about 12:30 p.m. to free the man, who was pinned after part of a tree he had split fell on him.

Firefighters had to cut part of a chain-link fence to get to the man.

Paramedics treated him before he was hoisted on a gurney and wheeled to an ambulance.

The extent of his injuries is not known, but he could be heard screaming in pain. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.