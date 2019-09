They were collected as evidence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters late Monday found two cans of lighter fluid and two lighters inside a vacant that caught fire.

Crews were called about 9:55 p.m. to the home at 307 E. Dewey Ave. and found a fire by a back window, reports said.

Firefighters forced their way inside, where they found the lighter fluid and lighters. They were collected as evidence, reports said.

Damage is listed at $3,000. There were no injuries.