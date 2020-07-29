Youngstown firefighters complain city isn’t giving them training, equipment they need

"We felt we had no other recourse but to reach out to the state agency to protect our firefighters, and the citizens and the firefighters' families," the union president said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Youngstown say the city is not providing the training and equipment needed to keep them safe.

Firefighters union Local 312 filed a list of complaints with the state. Some are tied to COVID-19 safety and personal protective equipment. Another addresses training to properly use and clean respirators.

The state told the city about the complaints earlier this week.

“It’s not that we want to be in a constant battle with this administration and this fire chief. It’s just that we felt we had no other recourse but to reach out to the state agency to protect our firefighters, and the citizens and the firefighters’ families because at the end of the day, they go home,” said Charlie Smith, union president.

City law director Jeff Limbian said in a statement Wednesday that the city is in the process of formally responding to the state. In that statement, Limbian also talked about training and safety protocols he said firefighters have been given.

The city has 30 days to formally respond to the state.