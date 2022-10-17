YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters were busy this weekend in two separate parts of town.

Reports said two vacant homes at 68 E. Myrtle Ave. and 74 E. Myrtle Ave. were destroyed in a fire that broke out about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Flames totally engulfed the 68 E. Myrtle Ave. home and spread to the adjoining home, reports said. The cause is listed as arson.

About 12:55 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to a vacant 822 Sunshine Ave. home and found heavy fire in the back of the home. Firefighters had to go inside to extinguish the flames, reports said.

Reports said neighbors told firefighters that someone moved out of the home two days before the fire started. The cause is listed as under investigation.

Damage is listed at $5,000, a total loss.