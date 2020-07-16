Youngstown firefighters battle 3 fires within 12 hours

City firefighters have battled fires at three vacant buildings within 12 hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City firefighters have battled fires at three vacant buildings within 12 hours.

Crews were called about 9 a.m. today to a vacant home in the 3400 block of Orrin Avenue on the Far East Side for the second fire there within a week.

Crews were able to put the fire out. There were no injuries. The home is already a total loss.

About 2 a.m., firefighters fought a fire at a vacant home in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue.

That call came shortly after a call at 11 p.m. Wednesday for a building on Market Street near Princeton Avenue that burned to the ground.

Demolition crews were preparing early this morning to begin cleaning up the debris.

