YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called to a fire early Sunday morning.

Youngstown firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to the home on West Hylda Avenue.

When they arrived they say the fire contained to the back of the home.

One person was inside at the time. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters say that because of their quick response, the home was not a loss.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.