YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire on the city’s east side.

It all happened on the 1500 block of Republic Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Officials on scene said they are still trying to figure out who owns the property.

The cause is still under investigation.