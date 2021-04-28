Fire department investigating second arson in 3 days on Youngstown street

Firefighters are still investigating what caused it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department is saying an overnight fire was arson.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Lenox Avenue.

The person living in the house was able to escape through the kitchen window and get out safely.

Firefighters said damage to the house is pretty bad but the house was not destroyed.

They said this is the second fire on Lenox Avenue being investigated as arson in the last three days. There was another arson Sunday.

The Youngstown Fire Department is currently working to find the victim a place to stay until the damage can be fixed.