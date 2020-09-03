Youngstown Fire Dept. suspects arson after responding to scene of daycare bus fire

The daycare had been closed for the last three years after fire damaged the business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department responded Wednesday to a call of a bus on fire on the city’s south side.

The bus belonged to the Concepts of Learning Daycare Center on Glenwood Avenue and was parked behind the building.

Crews arrived on scene just after 8:30 p.m. and found the bus fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.

The exterior of the building also suffered minor heat damage from the blaze.

The owners of the daycare were not available for comment.

The daycare had been closed for the last three years after fire damaged the business.

Arson is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.

