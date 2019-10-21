Youngstown Fire Dept. gets personal to let people know they are more than numbers

Social media campaign picks up after proposals to close a station and eliminate three battalion chiefs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City firefighters have launched a social media campaign to let members of the public know they are not a number.

Tracey Allane of Youngstown Professional Firefighters Local 312 and a city firefighter for 26 years said she decided to start the campaign last week when she attended a council meeting where members were questioning the administration about proposed cuts to the fire department.

Last week, city firefighters had a meeting with Law Director Jeff Limbian and said after the meeting that the city wants to eliminate three battalion chiefs and close Station 7 at Elm Street and Madison Avenue on the north side.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown stressed at the meeting that no final decision has been made yet on any cuts.

During the discussion at the meeting, Allane said she repeatedly heard numbers being bandied about but said there are more to the cuts than numbers.

She said she wrestled with a way to educate the public about that and decided Saturday that she would begin a campaign to let the public know the firefighters, so she launched the Faces Of Youngstown Professional Firefighters.

“We want to connect with the public on a more personal level,” Allane said.

Firefighters pose in front of Station 1, the city’s main fire station, where they give a short talk, usually saying their name and their profession.

Several firefighters who have taken part have also taken their wives and children with them to be included in the video, Allane said.

Allane said all videos are shot when she is off duty and the other firefighters as well.

She said using the social media platforms of Local 312 is a good way to let the public know there is flesh and blood behind all the numbers that are being discussed.

“That is the intent of what this is,” Allane said. “We are more than just a number.”

Allane, who works at Station 3 on Belle Vista Avenue on the west side, said she will be filming more of the videos in the future. She said the recent ones were filmed on the spur of the moment but that more firefighters have expressed an interest in taking part.

To find the videos on Facebook, go to the Youngstown Professional Firefighters Local 312 page. On Twitter, you can find them at @fire_312 and on Instagram at ypfflocal312.