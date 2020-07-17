Youngstown fire department sees surge of July arsons this year

As of Friday morning, the department has received 190 calls for July, including 23 for fires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters have had their hands full this month.

Last July, the department had 188 calls, but the department was also responding to EMS calls at the time.

Seventeen of this July’s fires were ruled as arsons. By this time last July, the department had seven arsons.

The department reported that nine of the 23 fires this month have been vehicle fires, and all but one of those were ruled as arsons.

Three people have been arrested for those arsons, including a pair of men who are charged with killing a man before setting him and his SUV on fire on McGuffey Road.

Those two were also indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

A man was also arrested for a series of vehicle fires on July 2 on the city’s west side.

Of the remaining nine arsons, eight were at homes and one was at an abandoned building.

One arrest had been made for a man accused of setting a Cleveland Street home on fire during an argument.

Six of the arsons have been on the west side, while four were on the east side and two were on the north side. The remainder were on the south side.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright of the fire department said other than the west side car fires, none of the arsons are related.