YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department put out a second vacant house fire Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Mariner Avenue.

According to the Youngstown Fire Department, the house was vacant and no utilities were on at the time of the fire.

The back door to the house on Mariner Avenue was open with crews arrived.

