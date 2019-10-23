Youngstown fire damages may also claim neighbor’s home

The attic has the most damage and the windows were shattered with the roof completely cave in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor may lose his house after the massive fire Tuesday on Broadway Avenue.

Firefighters fought to keep the surrounding houses from catching fire, but the home on 206 Broadway Ave. caught fire in the roof. Firefighters had to climb up to the roof and punch holes in the roof to get at the fire.

Robert Pilloli revealed the damage done to his home.

The attic has the most damage and the windows were shattered with the roof completely cave in.

Pilloli said he had been renovating the house for about five years.

“What hurts me the most is that my efforts through trying to save this structure from demolishing has failed,” Pilloli said.

He also said that he’s glad no one was hurt and appreciates the firefighters’ efforts in putting out the fire.