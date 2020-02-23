Youngstown fire crews called out for smoke at downtown nightclub

They found a fire in the bar area of the Liquid Blu nightclub

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters were called downtown shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a heavy smoke at a nightclub.

They found a fire in the bar area of the Liquid Blu nightclub on W. Federal Street.

Multiple units responded due to the fire’s location downtown.

Firefighters had to bust through the door to get inside.

Investigators are working to determine where the fire started and what caused it. The fire spread upstairs, and there was some minor smoke damage to adjacent buildings, according to Battalion Chief Silverio Caggiano.

One firefighter went to the hospital after getting something in his eye. Any injuries are likely minor, Caggiano said.

Those at the business are still assessing the damages.