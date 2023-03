YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several family pets died following a fire on Youngstown’s West Side.

Crews were called to Wesley Avenue around 5:30 Thursday evening. Two people were home at the time but made it out safely. Three dogs and a rabbit died in the fire.

The house was ruled a total loss and the Red Cross has been called to help the family.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but do not believe it’s suspicious.

Megan Lee contributed to this report.