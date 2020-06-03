Youngstown fire chief says response time will be within average during rolling closures

City officials say the response time for fire departments nationwide is five to seven minutes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Response time for fire crews in Youngstown won’t change that much during rolling fire station closures, according to Fire Chief Barry Finley.

Youngstown officials are beginning rolling fire station closures to save the city money through the end of the year.

Finley says when a truck is shut down, those firefighters assigned to that truck are moved to other stations. He says two stations have trucks in them, so in those cases, a truck might be shut down, but the station remains open.

Finley said the rolling closures will be a day-to-day situation, depending on whether the battalion chief for that shift needs to bring crews in and incur overtime. He said no one is laid off.

City officials say the response time for fire departments nationwide is five to seven minutes. The Youngstown Fire Department has been around three to four minutes. Finley said the shutdown will add about two minutes to that, which is still within the national average.

If staffing is maintained without any overtime, then there will be no shutdowns.