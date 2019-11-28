Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief hangs up his helmet

DiTullio's last shift at Station One downtown ends Thursday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After more than three decades at the Youngstown Fire Department, Battalion Chief Gary DiTullio is hanging up his helmet.

He first started working for YFD in November of 1983 as a paramedic. Five and a half years later he became a firefighter.

DiTullio says retiring from the department is bittersweet because he still loves the job.

“I’m fortunate in, that I never woke up in the morning saying, dreading coming to work. I always did enjoy coming to work,” said DiTullio.

DiTullio says some his fondest memories involves comradery with his fellow firefighters.

He says he doesn’t have any plans set in stone for his retirement.