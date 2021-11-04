Youngstown Financial Wellness Summit educates public on cryptocurrency and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of financial wellness, do you think of cryptocurrency?

“That’s why we’re here, we wanna be able to educate people about cryptocurrency, about FAAM Coin obviously, but about cryptocurrency in general and about how that can fit into their financial situation,” said Brian Glenn, education director of FAAM Coin.

Some of the original members of FAAM Coin, a cryptocurrency created by locals, were at the Financial Wellness Summit Thursday evening explaining why it’s so important.

“A lot of people are hearing this word cryptocurrency and they’re finally coming to the decision that they want to invest or find out more so that they can move forward with the decision to invest in different cryptocurrencies. We’re just here to educate people and make sure they have the knowledge and they just know what it’s really about,” said Keith Logan, an original member of FAAM Coin.

The summit was open to the public and was meant to share information and education on financial literacy.

The African American Wellness Agency teamed up with some local businesses and organizations to put it all together.

“Let’s start thinking about what financial tools we need to put in place to make sure that not only we have financial education, but we have technology education, we have education for up-skilling and skills, all the above that makes better households financially stable,” said Sherome Hathaway, Chief Strategy Officer of the African American Wellness Agency.

Hathaway says this is not the first or only event like this they will have. The events are open to the public so anyone can attend.

You can find out more information by heading to their website, AAWellness.org.