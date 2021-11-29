Youngstown finance committee votes on 54 ordinances

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The finance committee of Youngstown City Council voted Monday evening to send 54 ordinances to the full council on Wednesday for approval.

It includes two affecting the future of the police department — and several others that could change the landscape of the city.

The two ordinances affecting the police department approved by City Council’s finance committee include 1.2 million dollars in American Rescue Plan money to buy body cameras and approval a new police contract.

“You see this smile on my face, very happy. This has been a long time coming,” said Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis.

Davis hopes increasing the starting patrolman’s salary from $34,000 to $43,000 a year will be an incentive for officers to stay.

“We were losing officers at an alarming rate to other departments that were paying more and now we’re able to compete wit those other agencies,” Davis said.

The committee also approved spending $44,000 to demolish the former Buckeye School on Mount Vernon Avenue and a $2 million float loan for a development company to renovate the former Dorian Bookstore on Elm Street into a market and apartments.

A $1.3 million state grant to redo Walnut and East Boardman Streets prompted a discussion on whether it’s necessary. With the Smart2 project underway, participants wondered: is there too much focus on downtown?

“So just do the Smart2 project and not touch any other streets I think would be very shortsighted. I would say, yes, for economic development purposes and job creation, I would say it’s definitely necessary,” said deputy director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

Councilmembers Lauren McNally and Anita Davis (6th Ward) questioned if downtown was being developed at the expense of the neighborhoods.

“I’ve been on council since 2016 and we’ve been working on downtown Youngstown the entire time. At what point do we stop?” Davis said.

The finance committee also approved allocating $1 million of American Rescue Plan money for each of the city’s seven wards.

They also voted on an agreement with the Desmone Group of Pittsburgh to further examine renovating 20 Federal Place and hiring a new company to remove Youngstown’s dead animals for $75 a piece — up from $40 previously.