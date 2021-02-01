Youngstown finance committee suggests pay raises for city’s finance, law directors

Mayor Tito Brown said he wanted to raise the pay for the law director to attract and keep talent for the future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee met for over two hours Monday evening to hammer out details of the 2021 budget.

The meeting started off by forwarding a planning grant for Glenwood Avenue updates to the full council.

The committee also discussed pay raises for the city’s finance and law directors. The raise for the new finance director was made available by combining roles of that position with the assistant director.

Mayor Tito Brown said he wanted to raise the pay for the law director to attract and keep talent for the future.

“We tried to bring an attorney in and, to be honest with you, six figures is what they’re making in other law firms in order to negotiate,” he said.

Brown named Jeff Limbian as the current law director.

The ordinances for the raise in pay for both the law and finance director have been forwarded to the full council for approval.