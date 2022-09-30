YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a fundraiser to help fund a memorial park for the 10-year-old girl shot and killed on Youngstown’s South Side last August.



The Persayus Way Project is hosting the festival on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Florida Avenue.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There will be food, music and vendors, as well as a rally and a car show on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a moment of silence, and from 3 to 5 p.m. that day, there will be a non-violence rally.

Entry is $2, and all proceeds will go to building the Persayus Castle Park.