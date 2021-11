YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown west side favorite may soon have a new owner.

The old Molly’s Restaurant went up for auction Wednesday. It opened on Salt Springs Road in the ’80s.

The owner was forced to close when the pandemic hit, and they decided to sell the business.

There was a bidder Wednesday in the $60,000 range. Now, we’re waiting to see if the owner accepts.