YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been indicted on charges that he killed his infant son in March.

Xavier Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, murder and endangering children.

The Mahoning County coroner ruled the 2-month-old died of blunt force injuries.

The baby died at the hospital. Police said when he arrived, he was blue and not breathing.

They also said the baby had signs of abuse, including what prosecutors called “absolutely horrifying bite marks.”